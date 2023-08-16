Who is DJ Stewart? Everything you need to know about Mets slugger who blasted two homers vs Pirates

DJ Stewart, became the talk of the town among the MLB community on Wednesday. The New York Mets slugger smashed two home runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field to grab the limelight.

Stewart was born in Gainesville, Florida, on Nov. 30, 1993. He attended the Bolles School in Jacksonville and had interests in football and baseball but eventually committed to baseball.

The New York Yankees selected him in the 28th round of the 2012 draft. However, he didn't sign a contract with the Bronx Bombers and instead opted to play college baseball with the Florida State Seminoles.

In his first year with the Seminoles, Stewart racked up 82 hits and five home runs across 60 games in 2013. The following year, he won the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Year after batting .351/.472/.557 with seven home runs.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Stewart in the first round of the 2015 draft. He played for the Aberdeen Ironbirds in 2015 and had brief stints with the Delmarva Shorebirds and the Frederick Keys in 2016.

Stewart was promoted to the majors on Sept. 11, 2018, and he made his debut for the Orioles the following day, against the Oakland Athletics. He soon became a regular on Baltimore's roster for the next four years before leaving the team in November.

Stewart then signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets in February. He played 51 games for the Syracuse Mets, hitting .229/.362/.516 with 16 home runs before being promoted to the majors in July.

According to reports, Stewart is married to Brooke, who is a resident nurse at the Baptist South Hospital in Jacksonville.

DJ Stewart's stats in the 2023 MLB season

DJ Stewart is having an impressive campaign with the New York Mets in 2023. He has 121 hits and 28 home runs in 578 at-bats.

Despite Stewart's displays, the Mets (54-66) are fourth in the NL East. Buck Showalter's team has an outside chance of reaching the playoffs, but New York will need to finish the season with a flurry of victories to make a push for that postseason berth.