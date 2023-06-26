Who are Dylan Crews' parents, George and Kim Crews? A glimpse into the personal life of LSU standout

Dylan Crews has been making waves in the world of college baseball as a standout player for Louisiana State University (LSU). During his high school career, Dylan Crews boasted an impressive batting average of .419, along with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs. His outstanding performance led to him being named the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year in his junior year.

While much is known about his on-field accomplishments, little is known about his personal life and his parents, George and Kim Crews.

Meet Dylan Crews' Inspiration: His Parents, George and Kim Crews

Dylan Crews' father, George Crews, has played a significant role in shaping his son's passion for baseball. George himself has a background in the sport, having played as a pitcher for two years at Memphis State (now the University of Memphis) during his college years.

Since his playing days, George Crews has been a source of unwavering support for his son. He has been there every step of the way, cheering his son on from the stands and providing guidance and advice whenever needed.

George's belief in his son's talent and potential was evident when he expressed his support for Dylan's decision to choose college baseball over the MLB. Nowadays, Crews' father runs a commercial printing business.

Alongside George, Kim Crews, Dylan Crews' mother, has been a pillar of support throughout his baseball journey. Kim is a native of Plano, Texas, and currently resides in Orlando, Florida. She graduated from Valencia College and has worked as a staff-registered nurse at a physician's surgical care center.

As a mother, Kim has always been there to offer her love and encouragement to Dylan. She has attended numerous baseball games to cheer on her son.

She captures precious moments on camera and shares them proudly on social media. Kim's active presence on platforms like Facebook allows her to connect with other baseball moms and share in the joys and challenges of raising a talented athlete.

"My parents are my inspiration." (via Playersbio.com)

Crews' younger sister, Lyndsee, cheers him on and pursues her own passions. The Crews family is a tight-knit unit that celebrates each other's successes.

