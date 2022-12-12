Who is Edwin Diaz's wife? Meet Nashaly Mercado

If you consider modern MLB closers, Edwin Diaz cannot be ignored in any proper discussion. Today, we are going to take a look at the personal life of the New York Mets star.

Edwin Diaz is married to fellow Puerto Rican Nashaly Mercado. The pair have been together for nearly a decade and finally were married on Feb. 16, 2019. Nashaly was born in 1995, making her one year younger than her husband.

Nashaly keeps her personal life fairly private on her social media accounts. However, we know that Edwin and Nashaly have welcomed two sons, Gehal and Sebastian.

"Happy new year @nashalymercado" - Edwin Diaz

Edwin Diaz is one of the aces up the sleeve of the New York Mets' bullpen. In 2022, Diaz registered an ERA of 1.31 in 49 appearances for the Mets, making him one of the best bullpen arms in the game.

Matt Musico @mmusico8 Edwin Diaz's 10 fastest pitches of 2022 with some of Gary Cohen's excited calls mixed in? Don't mind if I do. #Mets #LGM (via Mets) Edwin Diaz's 10 fastest pitches of 2022 with some of Gary Cohen's excited calls mixed in? Don't mind if I do. #Mets #LGM (via Mets) https://t.co/umE4vRWAcK

"Edwin Diaz's 10 fastest pitches of 2022 with some of Gary Cohen's excited calls mixed in? Don't mind if I do. #Mets #LGM (via Mets)" - Matt Musico

Diaz grew up in Puerto Rico and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the June 2012 Amateur Draft. In 2016, his rookie season, Diaz was thrust into a closing role with the team. By the end of the season, he had appeared in 49 games, registered 18 saves, and held an ERA of 2.79. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Over the next several years in Seattle, Diaz solidified his role as the everyday closer for the team. By 2018, he was one of the top closers in the game. In 2018 he received his first All-Star selection and led the league in saves with 57 of them.

After the 2018 season, Diaz was traded from the Mariners to the New York Mets. Last month, Diaz penned a five-year extension with the team that will put him in line for $102 million. The deal will make him the highest-paid relief pitcher of all time.

Edwin Diaz to be a big part of Mets' pitching in 2022

The New York Mets had a disappointing 2022 season, crashing out of the postseason against the lower-ranked San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series. The Mets' ownership has given Diaz a huge vote of confidence by virtue of his new contract. They will hope he will be able to replicate his past success again in 2023.

