Who are Eslabon Armado? Meet the Mexican musical group who threw first pitch at Dodger Stadium for Heritage Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the hit Mexican musical group Eslabon Armado. The singing group took over the stadium and threw out the first pitch to a lot of fanfare. It was a very successful evening, as evidenced by the glut of photos shared to MLB's Instagram account.

Eslabon Armado is an American regional Mexican group formed in 2017. The group originally consisted of the following: Pedro Tovar, Brian Tovar, Damian Pacheco and Ulises González. However, Pedro had to leave recently due to a relocation that put him seven hours away from the rest of the band.

According to Santander Arena:

"[The] name translates as 'linked chain.' Illustrated by their interlocking vocal harmonies and woven acoustic guitars and basses, the group's style re-frames the Regional Mexican music of ranchera with the language of sierreña music, the 'music of the mountain ranges.'"

Eslabon Armado threw out first pitch for Dodgers

The Dodgers brought the group to the stadium for Mexican Heritage Night on August 15. This is not the first time the team has brought out a group for a special event, or hosted celebrity first pitches.

Who are Eslabon Armado?

Some of them have been controversial, such as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence or Chris Pratt, but this band is anything but. They make good music and they had a tremendous time throwing out the pitch.

The community in Los Angeles is very diverse and a lot of them quite like the band's music. Eslabon Armado will likely go down as one of Dodger Stadium's most successful ceremonial pitches this year.