Who is Evan Phillips' wife, Elizabeth? A glimpse into the life of Dodgers reliever 

Elizabeth Phillips is married to Major League Baseball pitcher Evan Phillips, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He first met Elizabeth when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves organization in 2018. They started dating and got engaged in January 2020.

With the outbreak of COVID, the pair wanted to help others. They sought to influence change and began creating masks.

Elizabeth and Evan exchanged vows on November 8, 2020.

"November 8, 2020 🖤🤍" - Evan_Phillips33

The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary and revealed that they will be giving birth to their first child in 2023.

"Our biggest blessing - sweet Baby Phillips joining the crew in 2023!!!" - Evan_Phillips33

Evan Phillips' MLB career

Evan Phillips played with the University of North Carolina on Wilmington's baseball team before being drafted in 2015 by the Atlanta Braves.

Phillips played for the Roma and Danville Braves during his first professional season.

"Such a surreal moment watching this sweet boy make his debut at Yankee Stadium! My heart is still exploding...I’m SO unbelievably proud of you @evan_phillips33!! 🤩" - e.lizphillips

Phillips pitched for the Baltimore Orioles in 2020 but was released on August 2, 2021. He agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on August 3, 2021. The Los Angeles Dodgers took Phillips off waivers on August 16, 2021 and on August 19, 2021, he made his debut for the Dodgers.

Phillips had a 7-3 record and a 1.14 ERA in 64 games pitched in 2022, which was a club high.

