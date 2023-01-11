There are a lot of high octane relievers in the MLB. The arm talent on display throughout baseball has never been better. There are so many talented pitchers that there's just not room for them in most rotations, which forces them to the bullpen, making it much stronger in the process.

MLB Network has shared a list of the top relievers in baseball right now, with familiar names up and down the list.

What does your list look like? @MLBNetwork 's Top 10 Right Now rollout starts with relievers.

The list was in order: Edwin Diaz, Emmanuel Clase, Devin Williams, Evan Phillips, Jhoan Duran, Ryan Pressly, Andres Munoz, Liam Hendriks, Jason Adam and Ryan Helsley.

No list is ever going to satisfy all fans. Every team has a reliever that fans believe should be on the list. That's the nature of these lists and they're arguably designed to agitate fans.

Nevertheless, most of the MLB world has voiced their disagreement with this particular list.

The MLB world is not too pleased with this list. Relievers like Diaz, Clase and Duran certainly deserve to be on the list, but the fans believe many deserving names were left off.

Clay Holmes and Jordan Romano were All-Stars last season. Josh Hader has long been one of the most dominant relievers, even if he had a down year with the San Diego Padres.

Baseball fans will never be able to unite around who is the best in almost any fashion and they've proven that again here with the list of best relievers.

Best relievers in MLB for 2022

Proving which players are the best is a futile attempt. However, baseball does have a stat that most closely assigns value to players.

A.J. Minter was one of the best in 2022

Based on their fWAR from 2022, these were the top relief pitchers in the league:

Edwin Diaz, 3.0 Emmanuel Clase, 2.4 Devin Williams, 2.2 Evan Phillips, 2.2 A.J. Minter, 2.1 Ryan Helsley, 2.0 Reynaldo Lopez, 1.9 Andres Munoz, 1.9 Daniel Bard, 1.8 John Schreiber, 1.7 Trevor Stephan, 1.7 Erik Swanson, 1.7 Michael King, 1.7 Jose Alvarado, 1.7

There were quite a few really good relief pitchers last season. Who will dominate out of the bullpen in 2023?

