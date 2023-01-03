Who was the first person to wear a helmet in an MLB game?

If you were to watch an MLB game from about 70 years ago, you would notice that the batters were not wearing helmets. Around the league today, helmets are compulsory for batters, as they protect them from dangerous pitches.

In the days of yore, however, such protections were seen as unnecessary and uncomfortable. Although virtually no players used a form of head protection, the earliest versions were introduced in the early 1900s and consisted of "little more than a sponge wrapped in a bandage."

Players were often struck in the head by wayward pitches. However, nobody ever conceived that a helmet might be a prudent way of protecting oneself against such danger.

100 years ago, Indians shortstop Ray Chapman was hit in the head with a pitch and would pass away the next day.



He is the only Major Leaguer to die from an injury sustained during an MLB game.

"100 years ago, Indians shortstop Ray Chapman was hit in the head with a pitch and would pass away the next day. He is the only Major Leaguer to die from an injury sustained during an MLB game." - @ Baseball Quotes

Things changed in 1920 when Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman was struck in the head by New York Yankees pitcher Carl Mays. Chapman succumbed to his injuries and died the next day. The tragedy shocked the baseball world and led to the introduction of rules dictating that scratched balls be replaced.

Despite the unspeakable tragedy, helmets did not become commonplace. It wasn't until 1960 that Washington Senators player Jim Lemon began bringing a Little League helmet to games.

Sporting News 1968: Senators manager Jim Lemon on players expecting coaches to retrieve tossed equipment: "It burns me up to see a dedicated baseball man like Nellie Fox picking up a helmet from some young player who thinks it's the end of the world just because he made an out."

"Sporting News 1968: Senators manager Jim Lemon on players expecting coaches to retrieve tossed equipment: "It burns me up to see a dedicated baseball man like Nellie Fox picking up a helmet from some young player who thinks it's the end of the world just because he made an out." - @ Mark Tomasik

The helmet was able to protect the batter's head from pitches that flew in at over 100 miles per hour. Four years later, Tony Gonzalez of the Philadelphia Phillies was the first to wear a helmet with a pre-molded earflap to protect his temple and ear area.

In 1983, the MLB made it mandatory for players to use a helmet with at least one earflap while batting. This drastically reduced the number of injuries incurred by MLB batters standing at home plate and made everyone feel a lot safer about playing baseball.

One cannot imagine MLB without helmets today

Pitchers throw harder and faster than ever. Every season, tons of pitches ricochet off the helmets of batters. Without helmets, the MLB would see dozens of serious head injuries every season. We all have Jim Lemon to thank for strapping on a helmet, thus making the game of baseball safer for everyone.

