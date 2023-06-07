Who is Grae Kessinger? A look at the Houston shortstop set to make MLB debut

Rookie Grae Kessinger is about to have his dream come true, as the shortstop had his contract selected by the Houston Astros. The 25-year-old is set to make his MLB debut for the Astros, providing additional infield depth. While he was originally expected to fill in for Jose Altuve, he has remained with the club even though Altuve is back in the lineup.

After shining this season with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Triple-A, Grae Kessinger was called up by the big club. Through 52 games with Sugar Land, Kessinger has produced a solid .284 batting average with 6 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 37 runs scored, while also recording two stolen bases.

"Per Dusty Baker. Grae Kessinger will get his major league debut tomorrow. Alex Bregman will have a rest day! More on tonight’s @LockedOnAstros" - @HtownWheelhouse

Kessinger, who will wear number 16, will make his MLB on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. He will be batting ninth in the lineup and playing third base for the reigning World Series champions. Alex Bregman will be given the night off after going 1-for-9 in the series so far.

It remains to be seen how long Kessinger will remain in the MLB, Jose Altuve has returned from his oblique injury. Either way, Kessinger has worked his way to the MLB and will be given the opportunity to show what he can do with the Houston Astros.

A look at Grae Kessinger's road to the show

Born on April 25, 1997, in Oxford, Mississippi, Kessinger's legal name is Graeber, not Grae. He was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 26th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, however, he decided to not sign with the club, instead opting to attend the University of Mississippi.

After excelling in his junior year at Ole Miss, Kessinger won the Brooks Wallace Award, which is bestowed upon the nation's top shortstop. This led to the Houston Astros drafting him in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft, ahead of Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves and Vinnie Pasquantino of the Kansas City Royals.

Grae Kessinger comes from a long line of baseball players, with his grandfather Don Kessinger spending time in the MLB as a player and manager. His uncle Keith Kessinger also played in the MLB, spending 11 games with the Cincinnati Reds.

