“Who is this guy? A minor league players?” - Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara reacts to his new MLB The Show card days after striking out 12 Phillies hitters

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is truly having a special year this season. The first half of this season, Alcantara has shown that he is among the best starting pitchers in all of baseball.

Alcantara was recently named to his second All-Star Game, the first being back in 2019. He is well deserving of this appearance as he has been locked down for the Miami Marlins to start the season.

Since he was named to the All-Star team, popular baseball video game MLB The Show has made an exclusive card for his milestone. Based on the card's stats, it appears to be one of the best pitchers in the game so far.

"Is @sandyalcantar22 in your Top 5? Top 3?!" - MLB The Show

Nevertheless, Sandy Alcantara had some jokes to make about the new card. In the comments under this Twitter post, he joked, saying this card must be a minor league player.

"Who is this guy? A minor league players" - Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara is known as a funny guy based on both his on- and off-field interactions. It is nice to see a young and promising player joke around and engage with the fans.

The Marlins have been mediocre this season, however. At the break, they currently sit at 43-48, five games under .500 and 14 games out of first in the National League East. Although Miami has a young and somewhat exciting team this year, it does not look like they are going to reach the playoffs in 2022.

The Miami Marlins do look promising for the future, especially in their pitching staff. With Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez heading the rotation, their pitching looks great for the years to come. They also have one of the best young second basemen in Jazz Chisholm. Do not be surprised if this Marlins team becomes a force in the coming years.

Sandy Alcantara, the league's next top pitcher?

Since entering the league back in 2017, Alcantara has had a solid career with the Miami Marlins. He got his first big shot in 2019, where he had a 3.88 ERA, two complete game shutouts, and 151 strikeouts. This 2019 season also saw his first All-Star appearance.

Since then, his ERA has hovered around three for the past few seasons. This year, he has taken his game to a whole new level. Through 19 starts, Alcantara is 9-4 with a National League-leading 1.74 ERA. He leads the entire MLB with a whopping 233 ERA+ and has been dominant to start the season.

Sandy Alcántara, Disgusting 93mph Changeup. 🤮

9th K thru 6.



9th K thru 6. Sandy Alcántara, Disgusting 93mph Changeup. 🤮9th K thru 6. https://t.co/9Dz8LnI8ft

"Sandy Alcántara, Disgusting 93mph Changeup. 9th K thru 6." - Rob Friedman

Sandy Alcantara is one of the league's most promising young pitchers. It is likely that we will see him continue to dominate for the years to come.

