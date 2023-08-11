Who is Hagen Danner? Everything you need to know about Blue Jays pitching prospect reportedly set to make MLB debut

The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up relief pitcher Hagen Danner. They have not announced a corresponding move yet. Expect a player to be sent to the IL or the minors.

Danner was drafted as a catching prospect in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent three years in the minors before trying his hand at pitching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny Sources @JohnnyGiuntaa BREAKING NEWS: Hagen Danner has been called up to the Toronto Blue Jays per sources. Pls credit Johnny Sources when it happens. #JohnnySources

If you are not familiar with the source, this is the same person who broke the Davis Schneider call-up. Other sources have come forward to confirm the news.

Hagen Danner has a live arm. He has split time between Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A this season, compiling a 3.66 ERA on 39.1 innings of work. While those are not eye-popping numbers, Danner has tools that can play in the big leagues.

Toronto's bullpen will get even stronger with the addition of Hagen Danner

The Toronto Blue Jays already have a strong bullpen. They have the sixth-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.63, just behind the San Francisco Giants. The addition of Hagen Danner will make this bullpen even better.

Danner uses a three-pitch mix consisting of a four-seam fastball, a curveball, and a slider. He uses his fastball a majority of the time, reaching the upper 90s. His slider looks closer to a sweeper than anything else, and he has had great success with it.

One knock on his game is that he has trouble keeping the ball on the ground. Danner has given up eight home runs this season while coming out of the bullpen.

If Danner can keep the ball down, he has the stuff to get big-league hitters out. His call-up was more than deserved, and it will be exciting to see how he settles in.