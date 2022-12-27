Who has hit the most home runs for the Yankees?

Last season, the New York Yankees and their fans lived through a true roller coaster of emotions. Although the team failed to defeat their postseason rival Houston Astros, the Yankees fanbase enjoyed a historic season from their superstar Aaron Judge.

He won his first career MVP award (receiving 28 out of a possible 30 first-place votes). He also set a new single-season record for home runs for both the club and the American League, surpassing Roger Maris' record of 62.

YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse Posting random Yankees highlights until Opening Day - Day 62:



Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run of the season, an American League record Posting random Yankees highlights until Opening Day - Day 62:Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run of the season, an American League record https://t.co/rjPR7Rwukr

"Posting random Yankees highlights until Opening Day - Day 62: Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run of the season, an American League record" - YankeesMuse

The 62 home runs he hit pushed his total with New York to 220 big flies, however, that number only ranks him 12th all-time in club history. The names above him on the list include Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and Joe DiMaggio.

However, only one man has hit more home runs than anyone else in club history, and that man is Babe Ruth. The Great Bambino slugged 659 homers for the Bronx Bombers, 123 more than Mickey Mantle (536), who is ranked second on the all-time list.

Few players in the history of baseball are as world-renowned and revered as Babe Ruth. The Great Bambino changed baseball forever and accomplished feats that seemed impossible. He was the first player in baseball history to hit 700 home runs, en route to an astounding seven World Series titles, four with New York.

The Pastime Co. @thepastimeco

@Yankees #OnThisDay 1932 - Babe Ruth, as legend has it, called his home run in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field. #OnThisDay 1932 - Babe Ruth, as legend has it, called his home run in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field.@Yankees https://t.co/hln3Rp0Rbb

"#OnThisDay 1932 - Babe Ruth, as legend has it, called his home run in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field. @Yankees" - The Pastime Co.

Even after Judge's historic season, Ruth's all-time record with New York may never be eclipsed. The baseball icon is one of the all-time greats, with many of his records standing the test of time.

2019 saw the most home runs hit by the New York Yankees

In 2019, New York hit a franchise record of 306 home runs, as well as setting a new MLB record by homering in 139 of their regular season games. Even though the team featured the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres led the team with 38 home runs.

The Short Porch @short_porch Gleyber getting anywhere close to 2019 Gleyber would be so big for the lineup. Swing looks good so far but again it’s spring Gleyber getting anywhere close to 2019 Gleyber would be so big for the lineup. Swing looks good so far but again it’s spring https://t.co/22a6ZFk3a2

"Gleyber getting anywhere close to 2019 Gleyber would be so big for the lineup. Swing looks good so far but again it’s spring" - The Short Porch

Even though the team only hit 254 home runs in 2022, it's impossible to rule out a future team surpassing the club's 306 record soon thanks to their powerful lineup.

Poll : 0 votes