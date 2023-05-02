Who holds the record for most ejections in MLB history? Former Braves manager leads the way in absurd stat

Bobby Cox managed the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays from 1978 to 2010. He holds the MLB record for the most ejections from a game with 161.

Cox, a former third baseman, was born in the United States on May 21, 1941 and was a player with the New York Yankees. He had six seasons with 100 victories. It's hardly surprising that the National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted him as a member.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Bobby Cox was ejected 161 times in his career. That is an entire regular season of just telling umpires they’re horseshit. Bobby Cox was ejected 161 times in his career. That is an entire regular season of just telling umpires they’re horseshit. https://t.co/vIkU2Bdjkr

"Bobby Cox was ejected 161 times in his career. That is an entire regular season of just telling umpires they’re horsesh*t." - super70sports

Additionally, Cox is the only player or manager to have been dismissed from two World Series games.

"10 years ago, @Braves manager Bobby Cox set the @MLB record for most ejections." - Stadium

Bobby Cox as an MLB manager

Cox started managing the Yankees farm system in 1971. Cox managed teams in the lower leagues for six years, amassing a record of 459 victories and 387 losses (.543) and winning two league titles.

Before starting his MLB management career, he worked with the World Series champion Yankees in 1977 as Billy Martin's first-base coach.

Cox joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 1982, and throughout his four years as manager, the team progressively improved. Jimy Williams took over as general manager in Toronto after Cox left to return to Atlanta.

In 1995, he won the World Series title. He assumed sole control of the top spot for most victories as manager of the Braves in 2001.

On September 25, 2010, Cox achieved career victory number 2,500, becoming only the fourth manager in Major League history to do so. In the second inning of a Braves game against the New York Mets in 2010, Cox was ejected from coaching for the 158th time in his Major League coaching career; he presently owns the record.

Cox's induction into the International League's Hall of Fame was announced in 2019, highlighting in particular his management career.

