Who holds the record for most hits in MLB history?

Today we're discussing who has posted the most hits in the MLB record books. Throughout history, there have been many astonishing hitters who seemed to get on base almost at will.

Anyone familiar with the 2011 film "Moneyball" with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill will remember the question that represented the theme of the film, "Does he get on base?" Although there are multiple ways to get a runner on base, the hit is the most exciting and surefire way to make it around the diamond.

Who has gotten the most hits in the history of the MLB?

In the 20 years from 1943 to 1963, legendary St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Stan Musial was an All-Star. He also won the MVP title in three of those years. Musial led the league in hits for six seasons. That was good enough to earn him the title of the fourth-most hits in history at 3,630.

"#OTD 1959 - At Wrigley Field, Stan Musial breaks the hearts of Cub fans when he hits a two-out 7th inning double to break up Glen Hobbie's no-hitter." - @ Augie Nash

A similarly longtime All-Star was right fielder Hank Aaron. Aaron played 22 years in the league. He first played for the Milwaukee Braves, and then for the Atlanta Braves once the franchise moved south. Regardless where he was, Aaron was getting hits and scoring runs. He has the third-most hits in MLB history, at 3,771.

Center fielder Ty Cobb played in an era before television. Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939, Cobb played mainly for the Detroit Tigers in their early years as a franchise. Cobb was known for a feisty streak, but ever since joining the Tigers at the tender age of 18, he did nothing but produce. Cobb retired in 1928 with 4,189 hits, the second most in history.

"Shoeless Joe Jackson and Ty Cobb, 1913" - @ Baseball in Pics

Any baseball fan old enough will remember the skill of the Cincinnati Reds in the mid-1970s. One cannot speak of that team without mentioning utility man Pete Rose. Leading the Reds to World Series victories in both 1975 and 1976, Pete Rose holds the MLB hitting record with the most hits of all time. Throughout his 23-year career, Pete Rose batted .303 and recorded 4,256 hits, the most in MLB history.

