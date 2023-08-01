Who is Jace Peterson's wife, Brianna Pugh? A glimpse into personal life of newest Diamondback

Jace Peterson, a 33-year-old infielder, was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks from the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

What a play, Jace Peterson!: FS1 - MLBONFOX

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jace Peterson has had a versatile career in Major League Baseball, previously playing for the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and Oakland Athletics.

He is happily married to Brianna Pugh, a former University of Oregon soccer player, and they have been together for five years. The couple has two daughters named Marly and Maya, born in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Happy birthday Jesus! Merry Christmas from the Peterson’s! - jace_ryan_peterson

Brianna Peterson works as a brand strategist at Modern Reel. She is the daughter of Horace and Karen Pugh and has a sister named Mallory, who plays for the US women's national soccer team and has achieved success in the Olympic and World Cup competitions.

Happy birthday Jesus!! Merry Christmas from the Petersons and a happy new year! Love my People! #family #hugyourlovedones - jace_ryan_peterson

Jace Peterson's baseball career

In 2011, Peterson made his career debut with the Eugene Emeralds. On April 25, 2014, Peterson received his first promotion from Double-A to the Majors. Bud Black stated a wish for Peterson to gain some outfield experience when he chose Peterson as one of seven Padres to participate in the Arizona Fall League.

Blessed to play a game with the best in theworld.#havefun#[email protected]@machados13 - jace_ryan_peterson

In December 2014, Peterson was traded by the Padres. He later played for the New York Yankees and received a promotion to the major leagues in April 2018.

Blessed and thankful for another season of great health, great memories, and great relationships. The grind don't sleep and the hustle never stops. Thank you fans, friends, and family for all the love and support! #hardforthesquad - jace_ryan_peterson

Peterson and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a minor league deal on December 17, 2019. Peterson re-signed with the Brewers on a minor league contract on January 13, 2021.He predominantly played third base in 2022 while batting.236/.316/.382 in 288 major league at-bats. The Brewers signed Peterson to a contract for the 2022 season on November 30.

Peterson and the Oakland Athletics agreed to a two-year contract on December 13, 2022. The Athletics sent Chad Patrick to the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2023 in exchange for Peterson.