Who is Jake Bauers? All you need to know about Yankees prospect called up to replace Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees recently made a surprising move by calling up Jake Bauers to replace the injured Aaron Judge. Who is Jake Bauers, and what can Yankees fans expect from this promising young prospect?

A look into Jake Bauers’ career in baseball

Bauers, 26, is a left-handed first baseman and outfielder who was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014, where he spent several seasons developing in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2018.

Jake Bauers made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018

During his time with the Rays, Bauers showed promise as a versatile player who could play multiple positions and hit for both power and consistency. In 96 games during the 2018 season, he hit .201 with 11 home runs and 48 RBI, while also showing a strong eye at the plate with 44 walks.

After a somewhat disappointing 2019 season, Bauers was traded to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Yasiel Puig. He spent the majority of the 2020 season with the Indians' alternate training site, but was called up in September. He performed well in limited action, hitting .200 with one home run and five RBI in 13 games.

Jake Bauers was traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2019

Bauers began the 2021 season with the Indians, but struggled at the plate, hitting just .190 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 63 games before being designated for assignment in June. He was then claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners, where he played in 40 games and hit .241 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

Now with the Yankees, Bauers will have an opportunity to prove himself once again and potentially earn a spot on the team long-term. While he may not be a household name, Bauers has shown flashes of potential throughout his career and could be a valuable asset for the Yankees both this season and beyond.

Yankees fans should keep an eye on Bauers. He is looking to make an impact in the pinstripes and potentially earn a spot on the team long-term.

