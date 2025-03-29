Who is Jake Cronenworth's wife Brooke Fletcher? Know all about the Miss USA Georgia 2015 winner

On Jan. 18, San Diego Padres star Jake Cronenworth married the love of his life, Brooke Fletcher, at The St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Former teammate Eric Hosmer introduced the two to each other, whose relationship then "took off" through social media DMs. After dating for years, the Padres star went down on one knee to propose to the 2015 Miss USA Georgia winner in February 2024.

Everything to know about Jake Cronenworth's wife Brooke Fletcher

Jake Cronenworth's better half, Brooke Fletcher, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but her family shifted to Georgia when she was just two. She is the daughter of Scott Fletcher, a former MLB infielder who played for several teams, including the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers.

After completing her high school from Starr's Mill High School in 2010, Fletcher followed in the footsteps of her brother and joined Auburn University to pursue a degree in Broadcast Journalism. This is where her budding career in sports media received the essential foundation.

Her brother played college baseball for Auburn and then later in the minor league affiliations of the Kansas City Royals, according to People. Meanwhile, her brother-in-law Gordon Beckham, who officiated the couple's wedding, played for the Tigers in 2019.

Before getting into sports media, Brooke Fletcher got into pageantry and won Miss Georgia USA in 2015 and Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2009. She was also the runner-up in for Miss Teen USA 2009.

After completing the graduation. Fletcher joined ESPN, as she initially covered college sports on ESPNU and the SEC Network. She joined Fox Sports Detroit (now Bally Sports Detroit) in 2018, where she quickly established herself as one of the top reporters covering Detroit’s professional sports teams.

By 2022, she left Bally Sports Network to work as co-host of The Rally on Bally Sports. She also covered MLB games and Big Ten college football games for Apple TV+.

This year, she joined Chicago Sports Network to cover her father's former team, the White Sox.

