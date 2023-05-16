Who is Jared Walsh's girlfriend, Lauren Butler? A glimpse into the personal life of LA Angels first baseman and outfielder

Jared Walsh is a popular first baseman and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels in the MLB. He has been with his girlfriend Lauren Butler for quite some time now. Fans are interested in knowing about their personal lives.

Jared Walsh's girlfriend Lauren Butler is a former cheerleader-turned-teacher at Grand Canyon University.

During her student years, she was the co-captain of her cheer team and stood in the base/back spot position. She attended Mountain View High School. During her junior year, her team came first at the state and third at the national championship. Similarly, in her senior year, her team came first at the states and second at the nationals.

During her college years, she became a co-captain of cheer at Grand Canyon University. She also obtained a presidential scholarship and said she chose GCU because everybody treats each other like family there.

Lauren also has a secondary education in history as she wanted to become a high school history teacher. In recent years, she teaches high school students at Valley Christian Schools in Arizona.

Her hobbies include riding dirt bikes, quads and going into the dunes with friends and family.

Jared and Lauren made their relationship public in July 2021. They are engaged and live together in Phoenix, Arizona during the offseason. They post pictures on Instagram of moments spent with one another. They are also very supportive of each other's endeavors and she often visits the stadiums to watch Jared play his games.

Lauren and Jared Walsh's humanitarian works

Jared Walsh and his girlfriend Lauren Butler are involved in volunteering and humanitarian work. She always supports Jared's belief in helping others. Lauren joins Jared in his humanitarian work whenever she is free from work.

In December 2022, the couple volunteered with Sheltering Arms. They also helped the Atlanta-based non-profit early education organization in purchasing gifts, diapers, and wipes for 50 children.

