Who is Jaxon Smith-Njigba's brother, Canaan? Ohio State WR isn't the only athletic phenom in his family

Jaxon Smith-Njigba grabbed headlines on Thursday when he became the 20th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The receiver played three seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes and will now play in the big league.

But Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn't the only athletic phenom in his family. The NFL star's older brother, Canaan Elijah Smith-Njigba, is an outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB.

Canaan and Jaxon attended Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas. While Jaxon had an affinity for football, the former was fond of baseball.

Canaan played baseball for his Rockwall-Heath while growing up and quickly became known as one of the rising stars at his school.

Canaan later committed to playing college baseball at the University of Arkansas. He continued to grow from strength to strength with his batting and after his senior year, the outfielder was picked by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021 and made his MLB debut in June 2022. Canaan is currently in his third season with the Pirates.

Who are Canaan and Jaxon Smith-Njigba's parents?

Canaan and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the sons of father Maada and mother Jami. Although the couple divorced when their children were still young, they remain on good terms for the betterment of their young ones.

Maada was involved in sports at a young age and played as a linebacker for Stephen F. Austin University. He later worked with the Dallas Fire Department but ensured to make time for his sons and help them with their workout routines.

Meanwhile, Jami is currently married and settled in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with her partner Brittan Dodwell. Brittan also spends time with his stepsons Jaxon and Canaan, showing that he is a part of their lives.

Interestingly, both Jaxon and Canaan are of half-Sierra Leonean descent because of their grandparents.

