Who is Joc Pederson's wife? Meet Kelsey Williams

Joc Pederson has enjoyed a successful MLB career, considering he was drafted in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. Since then, the slugging outfielder has won two World Series titles, while also receiving two selections to the All-Star team.

John Hunter @JohnnyFBaseball Mickey Mantle has the most home runs in WS history with 18.



Here are the top 5 active players in HRs in the WS:



1. Blue Jays George Springer 7

2. Astros Alex Bregman 6

3. Giants Joc Pederson 5

4. Astros Jose Altuve 4

5. Rays Brandon Lowe 3 Mickey Mantle has the most home runs in WS history with 18. Here are the top 5 active players in HRs in the WS:1. Blue Jays George Springer 72. Astros Alex Bregman 63. Giants Joc Pederson 54. Astros Jose Altuve 45. Rays Brandon Lowe 3

"Mickey Mantle has the most home runs in WS history with 18. Here are the top 5 active players in HRs in the WS: 1. Blue Jays George Springer 7, 2. Astros Alex Bregman 6, 3. Giants Joc Pederson 5, 4. Astros Jose Altuve 4, 5. Rays Brandon Lowe 3" - John Hunter

This offseason, Pederson signed a one-year extension with the San Francisco Giants worth $19,650,000. The 30-year-old from Palo Alto, California has spent time with the Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs.

In January of 2018, Pederson and his long-time girlfriend Kelsey Williams wed. Singer John Legend performed at the ceremony at Villa Sevillano in Santa Barbara, California.

"Happy 5 year anni boo! Life is great living it with you" - @ yungjoc650

Later in 2018, during the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, Kelsey gave birth to their daughter, Poppy Jett. The adorable four-year-old already has an immense fanbase around the league.

Even though is married to a famous athlete, Kelsey keeps a relatively low profile. Born on June 22, 1993, in Raleigh, North Carolina, she attended Amador Valley High School in California.

Upon her graduation, Kelsey attended Duke University, where she studied psychology. She also played on the school’s volleyball team, even serving as their assistant coach in 2015.

One month prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series Championship, Kesley and Joc welcomed their son Wilder into the world. Their family only continued to grow this past season, with the couple welcoming their third child, Rhodes.

"Rhodes Russell" - @yungjoc650

While Kelsey is rather private online, Joc Pederson constantly takes to social media, sharing his love for his family and his wife.

A look at Joc Pederson's career in the MLB so far

Joc Pederson has defied the odds of his draft position, becoming an important outfielder for two championship teams. Pederson won his first World Series in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and triumphed again the following year with the Atlanta Braves.

Through 1019 games in the Majors, Pederson has hit 171 home runs and 434 RBIs, while stealing 22 bases. The hard-hitting outfielder has a career .237 batting average, with a .804 OPS.

He is expected to play a significant role for the San Francisco Giants this upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes