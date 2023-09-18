Who is Joe Boyle? Athletics prospects' promising debut in Padres loss examined

Joe Boyle is the most recent player to have a chance to wear the green and gold. In his MLB debut, he appeared to be a candidate for a rotation place sometime next season.

On July 31, the Cincinnati Reds traded the 6-foot-7 right-hander to the San Diego Padres in exchange for left-handed reliever Sam Moll. Boyle was still pitching in Double-A at the time of the trade and was giving up eight walks every nine innings during 84 innings with the Reds' farm organization. The combination of his 100 mph fastball and his 13.07 strikeouts per nine innings was intriguing.

After the trade, he went to Double-A Midland, where in 17 1/3 innings, he experienced a rise in his strikeout rate (14.54) and a decline in his walk rate to 3.63. These stats somewhat declined in his first taste of Triple-A (10.13 strikeouts and 6.19 walks per nine), but they also occurred in a difficult pitcher's league.

Boyle has demonstrated an exceptional array of power pitches, including a triple-digit fastball and good breaking stuff, which have helped him strike out a staggering 35.4% of hitters he has faced in the professional ranks.

The righty has posted walk rates of 10% or greater at every full-season league he has played in since being selected by the Reds in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, which indicates that he lacks much in the way of command.

In 25 starts divided between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, Boyle's compiled a respectable 3.84 ERA. That's an especially impressive performance considering his 2.25 ERA in just three Triple-A starts for the A's, who compete in the infamously inflated Pacific Coast League.