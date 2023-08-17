Who is Jordan Lawlar? Diamondbacks top prospect shines in Triple-A debut 

Jordan Lawlar, a rising baseball star, has been making waves in the minor leagues. After a successful stint in Double-A Amarillo, Lawlar quickly transitioned to Triple-A Reno and immediately left his mark by hitting his first home run for the Aces during their victory at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday night.

Jordan Lawlar starts his Triple-A debut with a 𝑩𝑳𝑨𝑺𝑻 Lawlar's first Triple-A hit is a 420 foot blast. - Aces

Born on July 17, 2002, Jordan Lawlar is a talented baseball shortstop who is part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Lawlar was selected by the Diamondbacks as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft and signed for a notable $6.7 million bonus.

Breaking Diamondbacks News Diamondbacks have reached agreement on a contract with first-round draft choice Jordan Lawlar, who is in Phoenix for a physical today. - Gambo987

Following an intense start to August with Amarillo, Lawlar received the call for Reno. He played in 10 games, hitting.349 with a 1.010 OPS and successfully stealing all five of his targets. After appearing briefly on the scene in May, the 21-year-old produced at a high level, with OPSs of.904 in June and.955 in July.

Jordan Lawlar's baseball career

Around the age of five, Lawlar began playing baseball. He went to Dallas, Texas' Jesuit College Preparatory School. With the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks, he made his professional debut. To start the 2022 season, Lawlar was transferred to the Visalia Rawhide of the Low-A California League.

Lawlar was chosen to play with Corbin Carroll for the Diamondbacks in the All-Star Futures Game in 2022. Before being promoted to the Amarillo Sod Poodles of the Double-A Texas League, he played in thirty games for Hillsboro, hitting.288 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. After the season, he was chosen to represent the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League.

Back at it! - jordanlawer

Lawlar came back to Amarillo to start the 2023 campaign.