Who is Jose Quintana's wife? Meet Michel Quintana

Jose Quintana has spent the last decade establishing himself as one of the most sturdy pitchers in baseball. Although he has not won any fancy array of awards, he has always put in a solid effort for the myriad number of teams he has played for.

Quintana keeps his personal life relatively quiet. We do know that he is married to a fellow Colombian, Michel. Although not much is known about Michel, we know that she received her degree in psychology in the Chicago area while Jose was playing there.

theScore @theScore Game 1 starter Jose Quintana's wife suffered irregular heartbeat on flight to L.A. thesco.re/2znXkDi Game 1 starter Jose Quintana's wife suffered irregular heartbeat on flight to L.A. thesco.re/2znXkDi https://t.co/p4QMobMGjZ

"Game 1 starter Jose Quintana's wife suffered irregular heartbeat on flight to L.A." - @ The Score

The couple split their time between their native Colombia and the USA. In 2017, Michel was hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat but turned out to be alright.

In 2016, during Jose's All-Star season, the couple welcomed a daughter named Ariadne. In an interview shortly thereafter with Spanish news outlet El Universal, Jose Quintana said:

"Ariadne and Michel are my fighting engines, a great motivation for me, they are the impetus I need to demonstrate how great I can be in this game."

New York Post Sports @nypostsports How'd the deal for Jose Quintana come together? How'd the deal for Jose Quintana come together? @martinonyc discusses the newest addition to the Mets starting rotation 🎥 How'd the deal for Jose Quintana come together? @martinonyc discusses the newest addition to the Mets starting rotation https://t.co/K7iSfgVWOn

"How'd the deal for Jose Quintana come together? @martinonyc discusses the newest addition to the Mets starting rotation" - @ New York Post Sports

The 32-year-old Colombian left-hander stands at 6'1 and 220 pounds. He has recently signed a 2-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals after being traded there last season. Today, we are going to take a look into the personal life of Jose Quintana, and get to know his family.

Quintana signed as an international free agent with the Chicago White Sox in 2012. He spent the first five years of his career there before crossing town to play for their rival, the Chicago Cubs. Quintana finished the 2016 season with a record of 13-12 and an ERA of 3.20, enough to earn him his first and only All-Star appearance.

After his stint with the Cubs, Quintana pitched for a number of teams, including the Giants, Angels, and Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. Later that year, he signed a 2-year deal worth $26 million. In 12 starts for the Cardinals in 2022, Quintana registered an ERA of 2.01, the best of his career.

Jose Quintana finally sees a home in St. Louis

Quintana, a journeyman pitcher for much of the last decade, appears to have found his stride as a Cardinals pitcher. Despite pitching only 62 innings in 2022, his lowest total since 2017, his other stats are improving.

Apart from ERA, Jose Quintana has seen steady declines in stats like Strikeouts/Wins and Walks per Inning. A good 2023 campaign could spell a possible contract extension for the leftie.

Poll : 0 votes