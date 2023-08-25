Who is Josh Jung's brother Jace Jung? All you need to know about Tigers prospect, learning from his All-Star sibling

Brother duos have long been a part of the MLB, and now it appears that the next star pairing could be on the way with Josh and Jace Jung. While many around the league are witnessing the greatness of Josh, as the 25-year-old was selected to the All-Star game in his rookie campaign. What many may not know is who exactly is his younger brother Jace.

"Jace Jung with a deep fly for the @erie_seawolves! The No. 4 @tigers prospect is 10-for-23 in his last six games, and stands a triple shy of the cycle" - @MLBPipeline

While Josh Jung has been making a name for himself with the Texas Rangers, his brother Jace Jung may be the next star for the Detroit Tigers. The infield prospect was selected by the Tigers with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech.

At 22 years old, it may not be long before fans across the league will get to see the hard-hitting infield ply his trade in the MLB. With the Detroit Tigers outside of the playoff picture, it's likely that the team will be calling up some of their prospects to gain experience at the MLB level.

If the Detroit Tigers opt to promote Jace Jung to the MLB, they will be getting a home run-hitting middle-infielder who could become a star like his brother. So far this season, which has been split between Single-A+ and Double-A, Jung has posted a decent .260 batting average.

However, his calling card is in the power category, crushing 21 home runs and recording 61 RBIs in 109 games this season. Much like his brother, who is thriving with the Texas Rangers this season, Jace could soon be up with the Tigers doing the same thing.

A look at Jace Jung's road to professional baseball

The slugging infielder was born on October 4, 2000, in San Antonio, Texas, where he was raised by his parents Jeff and Mary Jung, and also attended high school. Jung attended Douglas MacArthur High School before enrolling at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. His brother Josh Jung was also a student at Texas Tech.

"The night is Jung. With the 12th pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, the Tigers select 2B Jace Jung from Texas Tech." - @tigers

Jung was a star during his time with the Red Raiders, being named the Big 12 Conference Baseball Player of the Year as a red-shirt freshman. That season, Jung produced a dazzling .337 average with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs.

His production at Texas Tech led to him being selected with the 12th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2022 draft. He signed a contract with the club on July 25, 2022, receiving a lucrative $4,590,300 signing bonus.