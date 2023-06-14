Who is Keaton Winn? Meet Giants pitching prospect following MLB call-up

Keaton Winn has been called up by the San Francisco Giants ahead of their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. During his MLB debut, he recorded a four-inning save.

Winn was born on February 20, 1998, in Ollie, Iowa, to parents Chris and Lynn Winn. He grew up a fan of the Cubs and Cardinals, especially Adam Wainwright.

In his free time, Winn enjoys fishing, hanging out with friends, and playing basketball.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Keaton Winn records a four-inning save in his big league debut Keaton Winn records a four-inning save in his big league debut 🔥 https://t.co/CllLkUF77E

Winn attended Pekin High School where he played football and varsity baseball. There, he holds a memorable record of 20 strikeout perfect games. He later attended Iowa Western Community College.

While in college, he played for the Reivers and posted an ERA of 2.37 with a win-loss record of 9-2. He also recorded 115 strikeouts in 31 games and 87.1 innings pitched. For his contributions, Winn was named a First Team All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference pitcher as a freshman.

He was recently called up from the minor leagues by the Giants, replacing fellow rookie Tristan Beck. This is because Win is known to pitch a tremendous fastball along with a dangerous splitter and slider.

The Giants' management is optimistic that they can utilize Keaton Winn to his fullest potential.

Keaton Winn's MLB career

Keaton Winn is a newcomer to the major leagues. After being selected for the second time by the Giants during the fifth round of the 2018 MLB draft, he has developed in the minor leagues.

Winn has been associated with minor-league teams like the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Augusta GreenJackets, San Jose Giants, Eugene Emeralds, Richmond Flying Squirrels, and Sacramento River Cats.

Throughout his minor league career, he has achieved a win-loss record of 16-17, along with an ERA of 3.91 in 319.2 innings pitched. Additionally, he also has 311 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.32 in his career.

Now that Winn's playing for the San Francisco Giants, he can showcase his skills to a wider audience.

