Who is Keston Hiura's wife, Jaclyn Creel? A glimpse into the personal life of Milwaukee Brewers star

It's been a roller coaster MLB career so far for infielder Keston Hiura. Once seen as one of the top up-and-coming second basemen in baseball, Hiura has struggled to perform consistently during his time in the Majors.

While Keston Hiura's life on the field has been frustrating, the same cannot be said about his personal life off the field. The 26-year-old from Valencia, California, and his wife Jaclyn Creel have enjoyed their lives as newlyweds. The young couple tied the knot in November of 2022 at a ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A science teacher by profession, Jaclyn Creel was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. While her educational background is one of the many things she keeps private, she did graduate after studying biology and marine biology. She is now a 7th-grade science teacher in Orlando, Florida.

While Jaclyn Creel and Keston Hiura do not have any children, the beautiful couple does have two dogs named Venice and Maxwell. It remains to be seen if children will be a part of their future, however, wishing nothing but the best for the young couple.

A look at Keston Hiura's career in the MLB so far

Keston Hiura was selected with the 9th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was picked ahead of names such as Trevor Rogers of the Miami Marlins, Clarke Schmidt of the New York Yankees, and Drew Rasmussen of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hiura, who was once one of the top second base prospects, has struggled in the MLB thus far in his career. Through 938 at-bats with the Milwaukee Brewers, Hiura owns a career .238 batting average, while also recording 50 home runs, 132 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

He is yet to appear in the Majors this season.

