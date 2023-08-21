Who is Kyle Harrison? Giants pitching prospect expected to make MLB debut

Kyle Harrison, a southpaw who recently turned 22 years old, has been called up by San Francisco and will make his debut on Tuesday against Philadelphia.

"Left-hander Kyle Harrison is being called up by the San Francisco Giants and is expected to pitch Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to sources familiar with the situation. Harrison is the Giants’ top prospect and regarded as their best pitching prospect since Madison Bumgarner." - Robert Murray

"Kyle Harrison will make his MLB debut on Tuesday. I wrote about his place inside ESPN Kiley McDaniel's updated top 50 prospects rankings. It also includes Marco Luciano and also has blurbs on Carson Whisenhunt." - giantprospectiv

Harrison has made 20 starts for Triple-A Sacramento this year, going 65 2/3 innings with a 4.66 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and 48 walks. In his first season with the River Cats, he had a 35.6% strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Kyle Harrison's baseball career

Harrison was born in San Jose, California, and went to Concord, California's De La Salle High School. He pitched for the Spartans in 2019 as a junior, going 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 61 innings.

"Officially a San Francisco Giant, Can’t wait to get started!" - kyleharrison

In the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, the San Francisco Giants selected him. He decided not to pursue collegiate baseball at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), instead choosing to join with the Giants for a $2.5 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Harrison made his professional debut with the California League's Low-A San Jose Giants. He received three honors: MLB.com Organization All Star, CAL Post-Season All Star, and 2021 CAL Pitcher of the Year. In the Giants 2022 MLB Prospect Rankings, he had the third-best spot.

He started the year in High-A Eugene, where in seven appearances, he struck out 59 batters over 29 innings with an ERA of 1.55.

Baseball America chose Harrison as the Eastern League's top pitching prospect as well as the Giants' 2022 Minor League Player of the Year. Kyle's fastball and slider both touch the mid-90s, and he also has a developing changeup.