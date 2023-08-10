Who is Lawrence Butler? Oakland A's outfield prospect expected to make MLB debut

No. 7 prospect Lawrence Butler is being promoted by Oakland to their big league squad. This is Butler's first promotion to the major leagues.

Martín Gallegos @MartinJGallegos



'New Oakland'



mlb.com/news/q-a-with-… A's are calling up No. 7 prospect Lawrence Butler, per source. He will join the team in Washington D.C.'New Oakland'

A's are calling up No. 7 prospect Lawrence Butler, per source. He will join the team in Washington D.C. 'New Oakland' - MartinJgallegos

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lawrence Butler has undoubtedly been the most interesting player in the A's camp due to his entertaining demeanor and spirited performances on the field.

Don’t tell Lawrence but spring isn’t normally this hot 🔥 - Z4law

Oakland's young prospect was 10-18 (.556) in Cactus League action going into Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres, leading the club in hits, doubles (four) and RBIs (nine).

Lawrence Butler's first Triple-A homer - MLB

Butler, now 23, was selected five years ago in the sixth round out of a high school in Atlanta. He made a sluggish start to his professional career until breaking out in Low-A after the season was postponed.

Lawrence Butler went off this year with the Lansing Lugnuts. He tore it up in June especially hitting .316 in 26 games. The outfielder went 4-4 with two home runs and a double on September 10th to end off the season. - z4law

Butler has primarily been at Double-A Midland this season. In 318 plate appearances, the left-hander hit .285/.352/.465 with 10 home runs, 13 steals and a respectable 18.9% strikeout rate.

He was selected to play in this year's Futures Game before being promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Butler has played 22 games since being promoted to the highest minor league level, hitting .281/.340/.512.

Butler has improved significantly at the plate as well. At High-A, he had a strikeout percentage of 31.5% in 2022. During his time in Double-A, he reduced his strikeout rate to just 18.9%, and in 94 bat appearances in Las Vegas, it is now down to 19.1%.