Who is Luke Raley's fiancée, Katie Mihalik? A glimpse into the personal life of Tampa Bay Rays player

Luke Raley has emerged as one of the key role players for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. The 28-year-old from Hinckley, Ohio, has enjoyed the best season of his short MLB career, hitting .250 with a career-high nine home runs and 18 RBIs, while also adding four stolen bases.

Not only has Luke Raley enjoyed the best year of his life on the field, but arguably the best of his life off the field as well. The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder and his now-fiancee Katie Mihalik are enjoying life together as their Dec. 29 wedding day slowly approaches.

"Amazing date to an amazing wedding? You Betts! Congrats Mookie and Brianna" - @lraley20

The young couple originally met during the covid shortened 2020 season. At the time, Luke Raley was playing in Triple-A, however, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Minor League season.

During that time, Raley returned to Ohio because of the cancellation, and while it may have been frustrating at the time, it led to him meeting his future wife. The couple originally met online, before eventually meeting face-to-face, needless to say, the two hit it off.

"Silver lining" - @lraley20

Originally from Avon Lake, Ohio, Katie Mihalik teaches the second grade at a school in Westlake, Ohio. The fact that she is a teacher benefitted the couple's budding relationship, as she was able to spend as much time as possible with Luke in Tampa Bay, Florida.

After two years of dating, Luke Raley proposed to Katie Mihalik, to which she said yes to the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder. In an interview with The Gazette, Raley expressed his desire to make as much money as possible for his future family with Mihalik.

"I've always wanted to be in the big leagues, especially now with her and wanting to start a family," Raley said. "I want to make as much money as I can with the time I'm able to play."

Here's wishing nothing but the best for the young couple as their wedding approaches.

A look at Luke Raley's MLB career so far

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent the early part of his career in the Dodgers' farm system before being traded to the Minnesota Twins in a package deal that saw Brian Dozer.

Raley never appeared in a game for the Twins before being traded back to the Dodgers in 2020, a deal that sent Kenta Maeda to Minnesota. Luke eventually made his MLB debut, playing 33 games with Los Angeles that season.

In 2022, Luke Raley was traded yet again, this time to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays sent Tanner Dodson to the Dodgers as part of the deal. Now, Raley has found himself with a prominent role on one of the MLB's top teams, appearing in a career-high 37 games so far this season.

