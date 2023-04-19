Who is Madison Bumgarner's wife, Ali Saunders? A glimpse into the personal life of Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher

Madison Bumgarner has been one of the most decorated pitchers of his generation. While he may no longer be the elite-level pitcher he once was, he is still a serviceable Major League pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, given his early-season struggles, he may be nearing the end of his potential Hall of Fame career.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Watching Madison Bumgarner every 5 days just feels sad now Watching Madison Bumgarner every 5 days just feels sad now https://t.co/Uj0n7aJssG

"Watching Madison Bumgarner every 5 days just feels sad now" - @StoolBaseball

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If MadBum were to retire, while he would likely miss being around the game of baseball, he seems to enjoy his life off the field with his family. His wife Ali Saunders has been an active supporter of Madison's baseball career since before their February 14, 2010 wedding.

The couple originally met while attending South Caldwell High in Hudson, North Carolina. Bumgarner was starring for the high school team when the two first met, with their relationship quickly beginning after their initial encounter.

Fast-forward to 2010 when the couple decided to tie the knot, at the time of their wedding, the two were just entering their twenties. During the ceremony, he reportedly wore "a white open-collar shirt and blue jeans while carrying a pocketknife.

By then, Madison had already debuted for the San Francisco Giants, going on to win his first World Series title in the same year that he and Ali wed. During his time with the Giants, MadBum, along with Buster Posey won three World Series rings.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Madison Bumgarner

pros: baseball god

cons: this was his wedding cake Madison Bumgarnerpros: baseball godcons: this was his wedding cake https://t.co/411p6N5QyI

"Madison Bumgarner. pros: baseball god, cons: this was his wedding cake" - @minakimes

A look at the family life of Ali Saunders and Madison Bumgarner

During the offseason break from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the couple lives on a farm in North Carolina, about thirty minutes from where he grew up. The couple reportedly has three children: a son and two daughters. However, they are highly private and protective of their family, keeping them out of the limelight, with photos difficult to find online.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Saturday was a good day for Madison Bumgarner: Giants won, and he added 40 cattle to his farm. Corriente. He pitches tonight vs. the Cubs. Saturday was a good day for Madison Bumgarner: Giants won, and he added 40 cattle to his farm. Corriente. He pitches tonight vs. the Cubs.

"Saturday was a good day for Madison Bumgarner: Giants won, and he added 40 cattle to his farm. Corriente. He pitches tonight vs. the Cubs." - @Buster_ESPN

Ali Saunders is an active designer and artisan

Ali Saunders now runs two businesses, one of which is a stylish ceramics store and the other a hat & footwear shop. She sells all the pottery products under an Instagram account @alisaundersceramics. whereas Ali deals with hat business on another Instagram profile @alibswag4440.

"Available…message for price." - @alibswag4440

Poll : 0 votes