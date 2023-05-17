Who is Matthew Liberatore? All about St. Louis Cardinals prospect making big league debut

Matthew Liberatore is finally making his big league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He previously had a lot of experience playing in the minor leagues.

He was born on November 6, 1999, in Peoria, Arizona. He graduated from Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale, Arizona. While there, in July 2017, he played for the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game and was considered their most valuable player.

Later, he also represented the USA Baseball 18U National team. For his contributions to baseball, he was named Arizona's Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

The Tampa Bay Rays chose Liberatore in the 16th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Throughout 2018 and 2019, he developed his career in minor league teams like Gulf Coast Rays of the Gulf Coast League, Princeton Rays of the Appalachian League, and the Bowling Green Hod Rods of the Class A Midwest League.

He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020 but did not play in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout 2021, he continued to play for the Memphis Redbirds of the Triple-A East. He also represented the Cardinals in the All-Star Future Games at Coors Field. They named him their Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

He had a disappointing 2022 with just a 5.97 ERA across 34.2 innings of work and a 5.17 ERA in 22 starts in Triple-A. However, he seems to have changed his approach with increased fastball velocity, better pitch location, and producing more swings through his curveball.

Now that he's making his debut with the Cardinals, he certainly seems to have the potential to help the team with their rotation.

St. Louis Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore MLB career

Matthew Liberatore is a promising talent for the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB. However, he needs complete guidance and help from the coaches to make himself better in his skills. Moreover, he can also help the team come out of its current rankings in the league table. His minor league experience can help him develop further.

Over his short career, Liberatore has notched up a win-loss record of 2-2 with 28 strikeouts to his credit. He is expected to further sharpen up his skills as his career progresses into the future.

