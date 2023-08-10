Who is Michael Lorenzen's wife? A glimpse into the personal life of Phillies no-hit hero

On Aug. 9, Michael Lorenzen tossed 124 pitches to record a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals. Talk about making a splash to his new team.

Lorenzen, who gained his first All-Star distinction this season for his performance on the Detroit Tigers, was identified as a prime trade piece for the Tigers. On the Aug.1 trade deadline, the Tigers shipped the 31-year old to Philly in exchange for Taiwanese prospect Hao Yu Lee.

After going eight innings, and allowing only two runs against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 3, it was time for Michael Lorenzen to take the field in his home debut for the Phillies. With his wife, mother, and newborn daughter in attendance, Lorenzen pitched the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history.

MLB @MLB pic.twitter.com/9NARDYMwK0 Michael Lorenzen throws the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history. His family's reaction is everything.

Cassi Lorenzen, Michael's wife, was in attendance with their baby daughter, June. Cassi, like her husband, was born and raised in California. According to her online presence, Cassi studied nursing at San Diego State University, where she played volleyball. The two were wed in 2016 and welcomed June into the world in 2022.

Additionally, Lorenzen paid tribute to his late father, Clif, who passed away in August 2016. While a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Michael Lorenzen hit his first career home run in his first game back from bereavement leave on account of his father's passing seven years ago.

With the victory, the Phillies have improved their record to 62-53. They now occupy the top spot in the NL Wild Card race, 3.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants, who sit in the second NL Wild Card spot.

pic.twitter.com/RMCTTZldjS Such a sweet moment…Michael Lorenzen celebrated his No-Hitter with his 9 month old daughter June on the fieldHis wife Cassi & mother Cheryl, were very emotional last night watching history

Michael Lorenzen's family has a lot to cheer about

The elated reaction from Cassi, June and Lorenzen's mother Cheryl said it all. In his masterful performance, Lorenzen now has the ability to take his career to the next level. The Philadelphia Phillies have shown that they have been able to turn their season around. Now, they are fortunate to have an arm like Lorenzen in the lineup, a piece which will only better the odds of capturing their first World Series victory since the 2008 season.