Who is Miguel Sano's father Ricardo Aponte? Former MLB player's dad accused of killing ex-girlfriend Yajaira Henderson

It's been a complicated MLB career for former slugger Miguel Sano, and while his life on the field is frustrating and complicated, his personal life away from the ballpark is even more so. Early this year, Miguel Sano's biological father Ricardo Aponte was caught shooting and killing his former girlfriend Yajaira Henderson on a surveillance camera in the town of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

Carlos Rosario @CarlosRNCAAB Momento en que Ricardo Sanó, padre del pelotero dominicano de Grandes Ligas, Miguel Sanó, asesinar a una en plena calle del sector Las Colinas, de San Pedro de Macorís. Momento en que Ricardo Sanó, padre del pelotero dominicano de Grandes Ligas, Miguel Sanó, asesinar a una en plena calle del sector Las Colinas, de San Pedro de Macorís. https://t.co/QXZxmAppWJ

"Moment in which Ricardo Sanó, father of the Dominican Major League Baseball player, Miguel Sano, murdered a woman in the middle of the street in the Las Colinas sector of San Pedro de Macorís." - @CarlosRNCAAB

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Henderson was reportedly at a local business celebrating her sister's birthday. Aponte arrived at the scene, dragging her outside of the building in the heat of an argument, with Henderson reportedly telling him that she would not be leaving with him.

At this point, Ricardo Aponte is shown drawing a pistol, shooting Henderson three times at point-blank range. The coward Ricardo Aponte then mounted his moped and sped off into the night. Aponte also shot 28-year-old Yuly Guerrero and 35-year-old Juan Delgado.

Felix Victorino @donfelixSPM SAN PEDRO DE MACORÍS.- Ricardo Sanó mata a Yahaira Henderson, de 36 años de edad y también hiere de bala a la amiga de esta. El victimario tan pronto cometió el hecho emprendió la huida. SAN PEDRO DE MACORÍS.- Ricardo Sanó mata a Yahaira Henderson, de 36 años de edad y también hiere de bala a la amiga de esta. El victimario tan pronto cometió el hecho emprendió la huida. https://t.co/gQBcLWSvpS

"SAN PEDRO DE MACORÍS.- Ricardo Sanó kills 36-year-old Yahaira Henderson and also shoots her friend. As soon as the perpetrator committed the act, he fled." - @donfelixSPM

While little is known about the personal life of Ricardo Aponte aside from being the biological father of Miguel Sano, it's clear that he is a brutal man that Miguel is trying to separate himself from. It's a shame that he needs to be linked to the act that this man committed while the former Minnesota Twins slugger is trying to continue his career in the MLB.

A Look at Miguel Sano's life aside from Ricardo Aponte

Controversy surrounded Sano before he even stepped onto a professional baseball diamond as during the MLB's investigation about his identity, his exact age could not be verified. While Sano claimed to be 16 years old, some within the Dominican Republic claimed he was much older.

While there were questions about his true age, several teams were interested in signing the Dominican slugger, with the Pittsburgh Pirates becoming the first team to offer him a deal. The Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox were among the teams interested before he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB @MLB 475 feet to right-center?!



Impressive power from Miguel Sanó.



(MLB x @GoogleCloud) 475 feet to right-center?!Impressive power from Miguel Sanó.(MLB x @GoogleCloud) https://t.co/qfOKVp9lF4

"475 feet to right-center?! Impressive power from Miguel Sano. (MLB x @GoogleCloud)" - @MLB

Throughout his eight seasons in the MLB, Sano hit 162 home runs and 418 RBIs, while producing a .234 career batting average. He was selected to his only All-Star team in 2017.

Poll : 0 votes