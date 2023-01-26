Who is Mike Clevinger's wife? Meet Monica Ceraolo

Mike Clevinger, a starter for the San Diego Padres, was expected to continue his rebound next season. The 6'4" right-hander missed the entirety of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery and played decently in 2022.

Now, it looks as though Clevinger's year has gotten a whole lot worse, at least from a PR standpoint. New allegations are being brought forward by his former partner that he was complicit in abusing her and his 10-month-old daughter.

Allegations were made by his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Finestead, that Clevinger had choked her, slapped her, and acted abusively toward their 10-month-old daughter. Finestead also cited an instance where Clevinger allegedly threw used chewing tobacco on his baby.

"mike clevinger’s ex, olivia finestead, is currently posting on her instagram story (@oliviafinestead)" - @ being bitter

Finestead has been in contact with the MLB's department of investigations since last summer.

Clevinger has been married to Monica Ceraolo since 2014.

Monica Ceraolo is a communications graduate of the University of North Florida. The above images are linked to her social media account, featuring photos of her partner, Mike Clevinger. Ceraolo stated that Clevinger "BLINDSIDED ME AND OUR DAUGHTERS".

Clevinger and Monica have been together since at least 2014 and have two daughters born in 2016 and 2017. Clevinger began his career pitching with the Cleveland Indians in 2016. He had his best season with the Indians in 2018, registering an ERA of 3.02 in 32 starts and striking out 207. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2020.

Mike Clevinger's case looms large for his PR team

Amidst these allegations, the ink is still drying on a 1-year deal with a mutual option Clevinger signed with the Padres. As MLB has resorted to investigating the allegations, the team released a statement saying they will wait until the league's verdict and that they condemn physical violence in all forms.

Poll : 0 votes