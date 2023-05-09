Who is Mitch Keller's wife, Clancy? A glimpse into the personal life of the Pirates pitcher

Mitch Keller plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball, and is married to his high school love Clancy.

Out of Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Keller was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2014. Since then, Mitch and Clancy have been dating.

In 2019, they made their engagement public and the couple got hitched on November 14, 2020.

"Congrats to Mitch and his wife, Clancy!" - Pirates

Clancy frequently appears at the ground supporting her husband and the Pirates.

"GAME DAY ✨…but almost everyday is game day because there are 162 games in a baseball season" - clancykeller

Clancy attended Xavier High School together with her brothers. She participated in the halftime show of the Girls State 3A Basketball Championship game with the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team (as a member of the school's dance team, the Xavier Poms).

She graduated from the University of Iowa in 2014.

Mitch Keller's early life and MLB career

Al and Joni Keller welcomed Mitch Keller into the world on April 4, 1996 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He has a brother called Jon Keller, so is not the only child in the family. In addition, Jon is also an athlete and has played for the Baltimore Orioles.

Mitch Keller made his professional debut with the Pirates of the Gulf Coast League in 2014, and spent 2015 with the Bristol Pirates.

2017 saw him start the campaign with Bradenton and was promoted to Altoona.

Keller made his major league debut for Indianapolis to start the 2019 season at Great American Ball Park against the Cincinnati Reds.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Mitch Keller finding out he’s the Opening Day starter for the Pirates is so cool 🥹 Mitch Keller finding out he’s the Opening Day starter for the Pirates is so cool 🥹 https://t.co/RKKZrkroyf

"Mitch Keller finding out he’s the Opening Day starter for the Pirates is so cool" - talkinbaseball

Keller avoided salary arbitration in 2023 by signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Keller was then selected Pittsburgh's opening-day starter for the season.

With the Pirates 21-15 and among the surprises of the 2023 season, we will see if he can continue to impress and make an impact on the MLB.

