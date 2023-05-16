Who are Nolan Arenado's parents and what is their nationality? Cardinals star's ethnicity and family heritage explored

Nolan Arenado has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 MLB season. The St. Louis Cardinals baseman has recorded 30 hits and seven home runs in 163 at-bats with a .264 average.

Amid his bright start to the campaign, fans have been curious to learn more about Arenado's personal life and family heritage.

Nolan was born on April 16, 1992, to Fernando and Millie Arenado. His parents are of Cuban heritage.

Fernando used to play softball as a kid in Cuba before moving to the United States. He then grew up in California and played baseball for his school and college.

Fernando currently works as a Youth Baseball Coach in Lake Forest. In January 2014, he began operating the Arenado Baseball organization as the company president. Since then, he has provided training and mentorship for local baseball talents in Southern California.

Nolan often credits his father for encouraging him to pick up baseball at a young age.

Meanwhile, Millie is of Cuban and Puerto Rican heritage and was born in California's South Gate. She graduated from California State University in 1985, with a degree in journalism and public relations.

Millie previously worked as a commercial agent for BBIS Incorporated. She currently works as a domestic engineer. Her job description includes organizing household duties, managing home budgets, and assisting in better childcare.

Fernando and Millie married on February 16, 1985. Along with Nolan, they have two more sons named Fernando Jr, and Jonah Arenado.

What is Nolan Arenado's net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Nolan Arenado is worth a whopping $40 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune over his career in the MLB.

He was picked by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He made his debut for the team on April 28, 2013.

Arenado spent eight seasons in the major league with the Rockies before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

The 32-year-old is a 10-time Golden Glove award winner and a seven-time All-Star. Nolan Arenado also has six Platinum Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards.

