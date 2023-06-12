Who is Odalis Perez's wife, Evelina Garcia? A glimpse into personal life of deceased MLB star

Odalis Perez, a professional baseball pitcher from the Dominican Republic who played for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, and Washington Nationals, passed away on March 10, 2022. At the age of 44, Odalis Perez passed suddenly after falling down some steps. Perez was unable to recover from the serious injuries.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/abX1cgUNNP

Evelina Garcia, the ex-wife of former baseball player Odalis Perez, and their 13-year-old daughter, Ambar Evelina openly bid a goodbye to her ex-husband. Odalis and Evelina were divorced for more than 12 years.

Evelina Garcia is a well-known real estate adviser, model, communicator, and television personality.

Today in my waters, grateful to God and my friends all from @deextremo15 but you were the best, thank you for your nice comments thank you thank you thank you 😘😘😘 nice experience and treatment @jaryramirezofficial @jennyblanco @alexmaciasoficial and all the production and the entire team . - evelinagarciaa

Evelina is a doting mother and lives with her daughter in the Dominician Republic.

Today my life is celebrating, and my heart overflows with gratitude, thank you, thank you, thank you, my God for my adored daughter, my dream, my longing come true, I only ask you, father, to give me health, love and wisdom to continue forming you the daughter of my ❤️ as a good woman, and that she always covers me with her mantle, your entrance and exit wherever you want to go and continue feeding those beautiful and noble feelings that you have, you know that I love you like my whole being, and that you are my Achilles heel @ambarperez_g Ambi here I leave you these little details 😍 and don't bother me so much but I love you too 💞💕🌸 🎉🎂🎁🎈😘 🐶 that's how you sometimes call me atte Lili have a nice time and take me with you somewhere today. - Evelinagarciaa

Evelina comes from a devoted and encouraging family.

My family. Thank God for her it has been my best and greatest blessing thank the Lord. - Evelinagarciaa

Odalis Perez Professional Career

The Atlanta Braves acquired Odalis Perez in September 1998. He made history by becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to win a playoff game without having previously won a regular-season game, achieving this feat in the 1998 postseason. Perez had successful seasons in 2002 and 2003, winning a total of 27 games during this two-year span.

On August 28, 2002, Perez accomplished a career high when he became the first pitcher in Major League history to win a game with a score of 1-0. In 2004, Perez had the most no-decisions among MLB starting pitchers, accumulating 18 throughout the season.

The Royals turned down Perez's $9 million option on October 31, 2007, and they gave him a $1.5 million buyout instead. Pérez was granted entry to spring training after signing a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals on February 19, 2008. Prior to the 2009 season, Perez and the Nationals reached an agreement on a minor league deal.

