Who is the oldest manager in the MLB currently?

Being an MLB manager is not an easy job. The game changes fast, and moves need to be made both offensively and defensively at the drop of a hat to ensure that all runs run smoothly.

For this reason, it is not common to see an older manager, although you do get them. On the other hand, older managers often have the requisite baseball experience to run a team like a well-oiled machine.

The longest-tenured manager in MLB history is Bobby Cox, who managed the Atlanta Braves from 1990 to 2010. He held the record for the most consecutive seasons, with 21. Cox also holds the MLB record for most ejections by a manager, with 151.

Until last year, Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox was the oldest manager in the league. La Russa retired after 2022 amid ongoing health concerns. He had been an MLB manager since 1979 and won the World Series twice as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals (in 2006 and 2011). He retired on Oct. 3, a day before his 78th birthday.

After La Russa's retirement, Dusty Baker became the league's oldest active manager. At 73, Baker also became the oldest manager to win a World Series, when he raised the Commissioner's Trophy over his head with the Houston Astros, in November.

In addition to winning the World Series, Baker also compiled the American League record last season, finishing 106-56.

Dusty Baker also became the winningest African American manager in the history of the MLB this past season. He was also the third African American manager to win a World Series ring.

Dusty Baker shows that experience is wealth when it comes to MLB managers

There is no doubt that Baker, who was a player in the 1960s and 1970s, knows baseball better than most. Although some are unconvinced that a manager can make a huge difference for a team, Baker shows that sometimes the oldest are the best. This is certainly true of baseball.

