Who is Randal Grichuk's wife, Victoria? A glimpse into the personal life of Colorado Rockies outfielder

Randal Grichuk has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 season. The Colorado Rockies outfielder is leading his team in batting average.

Amid Grichuk's impressive outings with the bat, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life and especially his wife, Victoria.

According to reports, Victoria is a social work graduate from Arizona State University. She is also a former Miss Arizona.

Victoria and Randal met in June 2012 and began dating the following year. The couple married on November 20, 2020.

They had a glamorous wedding at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in French Polynesia. Victoria and Randal initially planned to get married in Arizona but their plans failed due to the COVID pandemic.

It was then that they decided to then have a lavish ceremony on the island nation.

Randal often credits Victoria for being a strong support system in his MLB career. He also regularly uploads images of his wife and himself on Instagram, when they travel and visit new places.

In August 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

On March 3, 2023, Victoria and Randal became parents, when they welcomed their son Vincent to the world.

Randal Grichuk's stats in 2023 MLB season

Randal Grichuk has had a decent start to the 2023 MLB season. The Colorado Rockies outfielder has recorded 35 hits and one home run in 103 at-bats with a .340 average.

Despite Grichuk's impressive outings, the Rockies are fifth in the NL West with a 26-35 record.

Colorado will need to step up if they have hopes of qualifying for the playoffs this campaign. While they are still in contention to make the postseason, they need their big players to deliver the goods.

The Rockies will also be hoping for Grichuk to smash a few more homers in a bid to get them over the line in close games.

