Who is Rich Hill's wife, Caitlin McClellan? A glimpse into the personal life of veteran pitcher

Rich Hill joined an exclusive club in baseball history on Friday when he threw 119 pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their matchup against the New York Mets. The veteran tossed the most pitches for someone 43 or older since Tim Wakefield threw 119 on June 14, 2011.

Amid Hill's historic effort, fans were curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Caitlin McClellan.

Caitlin was born in 1982 and is two years younger than Hill. There isn't a lot of information on her line of profession, however, some reports suggest that she has worked as a nurse in the past.

Hill and Caitlin's love story began when they were students at Milton High School. At the time, Caitlin was a freshman while Hill was a sophomore.

After dating for several years, the two eventually married on Nov. 11, 2007. The couple welcomed their first son, Brice Hill on Oct. 7, 2011.

Rich and Caitlin became parents for the second time when their son, Brooks Hill was born on Dec. 26, 2013. Unfortunately, Brooks had polymicrogyria, an abnormal brain development before birth and congenital nephrotic syndrome. He tragically passed away on Feb. 24, 2014.

Pete Abraham @PeteAbe Rich Hill was the winner of the Tony Conigliaro Award for determination and courage. He broke up a few times remembering his late son, Brooks. Big standing ovation from the crowd at the Boston BBWAA dinner. Rich Hill was the winner of the Tony Conigliaro Award for determination and courage. He broke up a few times remembering his late son, Brooks. Big standing ovation from the crowd at the Boston BBWAA dinner. https://t.co/gEtYjc7Vtw

Rich Hill's stats in 2023 MLB season

Rich Hill has had a strong start to the 2023 MLB season. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has racked up 67 strikeouts and 23 walks in 72.1 innings pitched at a 4.23 ERA.

Hill's impressive outings have helped the Pirates to the summit of the NL Central with a 33-29 record.

The Pirates suffered a rather shocking 2-1 series defeat to the Oakland Athletics this week. However, they bounced back strongly with a 14-7 win against the New York Mets on Friday, with Hill being the architect of the victory.

Pittsburgh will be relying on Hill's years of experience to continue its good run and potentially finish as divisional champions at the end of the regular season.

