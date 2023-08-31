Who is Ronny Mauricio? Everything you need to know about Mets top prospect in line for MLB debut

Ronny Mauricio, born on April 4, 2001, is making waves in the New York Mets organization as a highly anticipated prospect. Hailing from the Dominican Republic, he has emerged as a standout shortstop in the minor leagues, garnering attention for his potent combination of offensive prowess and defensive versatility.

Mauricio's journey with the Mets began in July 2017 when he signed as an international free agent. His professional career took off in 2018, splitting time between the Gulf Coast Mets and Kingsport Mets. He showcased his potential, boasting a slash line of .273/.304/.410 and contributing three home runs and 35 RBIs across 57 games.

The following years witnessed Mauricio's growth in the Mets organization as he honed his skills in the minor leagues. Notably, in 2019, he shone with the Columbia Fireflies, earning a spot as a South Atlantic League All-Star. Over 116 games, he posted a batting line of .268/.307/.357 and hit four home runs with 37 RBIs. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic halted his progress in 2020, as the minor league season was canceled.

Ronny Mauricio signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2017.

The 2021 season marked Mauricio's continued ascent, where he split his time between the Brooklyn Cyclones and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He showcased his power with 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases, further solidifying his status as a top prospect. His remarkable performance led to a spot on the 40-man roster by the end of the season.

How has Ronny Mauricio performed during the 2023 season?

This year, Mauricio began with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, demonstrating his readiness for the major leagues. His ability to hit for power from both sides of the plate and his athleticism make him a standout talent. While questions linger about his patience at the plate, he's proven his adaptability, especially with a reduced strikeout rate in Triple-A.

According to reports, Ronny Mauricio is expected to be called up to the Mets’ major league roster on Friday when teams expand their limit to 28 players. His arrival brings excitement, as fans anticipate witnessing his versatile skills come to life on the big stage. With his rookie eligibility preserved, the prospect of his impact next season is equally thrilling.