Who is Ryan Yarbrough's wife, Nicole Yarbrough? A glimpse into personal life of Dodgers pitcher

The Dodgers acquired LHP Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after the 3 p.m. deadline.

The Dodgers have acquired Ryan Yarbrough from the Royals

This last-minute decision to add Yarbrough to their rotation is aimed at bolstering their pitching depth for the postseason, especially in light of injuries and the need for reliable arms. Since joining the Dodgers, Yarbrough has made two appearances, pitching a total of 7.1 innings while giving up only one run and striking out seven.

Ryan Yarbrough has been an incredible addition for the Dodgers. He's now thrown 7.1 innings in relief, and has allowed just four hits and one run while striking out six. That's good for a 1.23 ERA with LA.

Ryan Yarbrough is married to Nicole Yarbrough, a former lacrosse player. The couple, both natives of Tampa Bay, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2021. Nicole was a standout in lacrosse during her high school and college years, even earning All-SSC second team honors.

Congrats to Nicole & Ryan Yarbrough for expecting their first child!

Nicole Yarbrough's passion for sports and baseball in particular played a role in bringing her and Ryan together. She has a strong background in lacrosse, having played for Old Dominion University in Virginia. Her interest in sports aligns well with Ryan's baseball career, and their shared passion likely contributed to their connection.

Ryan Yarbrough's baseball career

Yarbrough was chosen by the Seattle Mariners in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft in the fourth round. Yarbrough was traded by the Mariners on January 11, 2017, and he played the 2017 season with the Durham Bulls, with a 13-6 record and 3.43 ERA in 26 starts. After the season, the Rays added him to their 40-man roster.

On June 3, 2021, Yarbrough threw the first complete game for the Rays since Matt Andriese's in May 2016. The victory over the New York Yankees was 9-2. In addition to being his first career complete game, it was Yarbrough's first win as a starter since the 2019 Mariners game at Safeco Field.

On December 13, 2022, Yarbrough signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals. However, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 1, 2023.