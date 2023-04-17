Who is Seiya Suzuki's wife, Airi Hatakeyama? A glimpse into the romance of Cubs star with Olympic gymnast

Seiya Suzuki, an outfielder with the Chicago Cubs in Major League Baseball, is a five-time NPB All-Star, six-time NPB Best Nine Award winner, and five-time NPB Golden Glove Award winner.

Suzuki formerly competed for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball. Seiya Suzuki is the second Japanese player to start their MLB career with an eight-game hitting streak.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Seiya Suzuki joins Shohei Ohtani as the only Japanese-born players in MLB history to hit 3 HR over their 1st 4 MLB games. Seiya Suzuki joins Shohei Ohtani as the only Japanese-born players in MLB history to hit 3 HR over their 1st 4 MLB games. https://t.co/tP1rWS2TFx

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Seiya Suzuki joins Shohei Ohtani as the only Japanese-born players in MLB history to hit 3 HR over their 1st 4 MLB games." - ESPNStatsinfo

Airi Hatakeyama, a former group rhythmic gymnast who is a television reporter in Japan, is the spouse of Suzuki.

TV star Airi Hatakeyama serves as the spokesperson for Zenith, a Swiss firm. Hatekeyama has a long background in sports and has represented Japan at the Olympics.

She took part in the 2012 Summer Olympic Games and at the 2015 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, where she earned a bronze medal in the event with five ribbons.

"It's been a long time since I've been in the studio! Everyone look! bystaff" - airihatakeyama

A successful media career followed Airi's retirement from sports. Airi worked as a regular reporter for NHK's "Sunday Sports 2020" from 2018 to 2020. Since then, she has appeared in several commercials as a model.

The Japanese sportswear manufacturer Asics was one of her first significant business partners. The former Olympian promoted the company on her social media accounts and on the cover of Greengora magazine in 2017.

"The other day, there was a photo shoot for asics medical shoes✨I had the opportunity to shoot last year as well, and every time I am amazed at how light they really are!!!" - hatakeyamaairi

Life is good for Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama.

In December 2019, Suzuki and Airi exchanged vows, and they are now a happy couple.

Although there is no publicly available information on how the pair met, it is claimed that they had been friends since elementary school. After becoming acquaintances, Suzuki and Airi started dating.

"On December 3rd, I was able to have a safe wedding surrounded by important people. Thank you very much for all the congratulatory messages" - airihatakeyama

In September 2022, Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama welcomed their first child.

"I gave birth to a healthy baby boy last month☺️ Now that I have regained my physical strength, I can help my family.I'm struggling with childcare while I'm getting it!" - airihatakeyama

Indeed, they are a wonderful and contented family.

Poll : 0 votes