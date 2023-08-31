Who is Shane Greene? Everything you need to know about Cubs newest pitcher who hasn’t started MLB game since 2016

The story about Shane Greene's return to the MLB with the Chicago Cubs is one of perseverance. The 34-year-old pitcher has not started a game in the major leagues since 2016, however, according to ESPN reports, the Cubs have promoted the veteran arm to the majors.

"September call up news: The Cubs are promoting veteran righty Shane Greene, 34, who has been starting at Triple-A Iowa, sources tell ESPN. He hasn't started a big league game since 2016. In the interim, he's saved 67, mostly for the Tigers. Story of great perseverance." - @JesseRogersESPN

The return of Shane Greene to the MLB is something that baseball fans will cheer for. After a promising first few seasons of his career, the pitcher saw his role change from a starter to a bullpen arm. While the switch came with some success, in recent seasons, Greene has struggled mightily, putting his career in jeopardy.

A 2019 All-Star as a member of the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves, where he served as the Tigers' primary closer, eventually losing that role after being moved to the Braves. During his lone All-Star season, Greene posted an 0-3 record with a 2.30 ERA with 23 saves over 62.2 innings.

After being traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Atlanta Braves, Shane Greene's struggles truly began. Upon his arrival in Atlanta, the veteran closer eventually lost his role, with manager Brian Snitker replacing him with Mark Melancon. He remained with the Braves through the 2020 season, however, only in a bullpen role causing him to finish the year with zero saves.

Shane Greene's career was in jeopardy following the 2021 and 2022 seasons

While Greene remained with the Atlanta Braves for the beginning of the 2021 season, his numbers fell off a cliff, leading to his release. He landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers near the end of the season, appearing in only 6.2 innings.

"Braves Designate Shane Greene For Assignment" - @mlbtraderumors

He remained with the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the 2022 season, struggling early and yet again being released by another team. This time it was the New York Yankees who took a shot on the veteran, releasing him only two months after signing him.

During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Greene posted a 1-1 record with a dreadful 7.09 ERA. After three unsuccessful stints with different clubs, it looked like the end was near for the former 15th-round pick. However, after a successful, albeit small sample size in the Chicago Cubs minor league system this year, Greene has earned a shot back in the MLB.