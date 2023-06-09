Who is Sir Yacht? Internet celebrity's antics in Guardians game go viral

Sir Yacht, comedic content creator and a prominent Guardians supporter, got the opportunity to throw the first pitch at the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. However, he took a comic misstep, tangled his legs, and collapsed on the field. The ball then completely soared past the plate and ended up in the side.

Although he is popularly known as Sir Yatch, his real name is John Kinsely and he is from Cleveland, Ohio. He is a man of many passions and has given himself the title of CEO of Ohio. He most recently appeared as one of the competitors on Food Network's reality show "Worst Cooks of America." He is also a singer and creates content on TikTok about Ohio, which went viral during the pandemic, getting him over 350,000 followers.

After the video of his fall went viral, baseball fans started debating if it was intentional. They have begun to speculate that it was not a genuine accident and that Sir Yacht did it on purpose.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ New candidate for worst first pitch ever? New candidate for worst first pitch ever? https://t.co/tg4sngDP50

New candidate for worst first pitch ever? - Talkinbaseball

In fact, a lot of Twitter users thought it was done on purpose:

I mean he clearly does this on purpose - fd_Guru

Joe Judge’s Burner @joejudge90 @TalkinBaseball_ A content creator named Sir Yacht in the year 2023 intentionality falling over to go viral call me shocked @TalkinBaseball_ A content creator named Sir Yacht in the year 2023 intentionality falling over to go viral call me shocked

A content creator named Sir Yacht in the year 2023 intentionality falling over to go viral call me shocked - joejudge90

He clearly did it on purpose. - talkinbaseball

bigEblaze @BigEblaze @TalkinBaseball_ He's faking, he always does stuff like this @TalkinBaseball_ He's faking, he always does stuff like this

He's faking, he always does stuff like this - BigElbaze

Sir Yacht, a full-time content creator

Yacht's Ohio comedy videos have amassed more than 350,000 followers on TikTok and millions of views since the outbreak started. Creating content, especially on TikTok, is now his full-time job.

Sir Yacht: The story behind Joey Kinsley becoming a TikTok star - WKYC Channel

Sir Yacht used to have a regular job before he started sharing videos of himself eating a whole lemon or diving into Lake Erie to celebrate a Brown's victory. Plans were altered after COVID. After losing his work, he was forced to pursue his long-held passion of becoming a content creator.

A successful bet earned him a spot on the last two seasons of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America, where he had the opportunity to study under Clevelander Michael Symon. Such opportunities would not have come without his videos.

Through Twitter and Instagram, Sir Yacht enjoys communicating with his followers. Pop artist Sir Yacht has put out a number of successful singles and albums. Three of his most well-liked tracks, Blue, Jacuzzi, and Lunatic, are available for streaming on SoundCloud and YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes