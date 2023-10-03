Who are the starting pitchers for Rays vs. Rangers in AL Wild Card Game?

The Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers will face off in their three-game Wild Card set starting today. The two teams will see who can win two games first. In such a small series with a tiny sample size, starting pitching has to be on point. They cannot afford bad games. Here's who is lined up for both teams.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitchers

Below are the three probable starting pitchers for the Tampa Bay Rays:

Game 1- Tyler Glasnow

Game 2- Zach Eflin

Game 3- Aaron Civale

The Rays will open up with Tyler Glasnow, their true ace. When he's on, few starting pitchers are better. He will need to be on against a vaunted Rangers' lineup.

Eflin is scheduled to go after him in Game 2. The Game 3 starter is yet to be named, but Civale was a mid-season addition and pitched well for the most part.

Texas Rangers starting pitchers

See here for the probable pitchers the Texas Rangers have lined up for the series against the Rays:

Game 1- Jordan Montgomery

Game 2- Nathan Eovaldi

Game 3- Dane Dunning

Jordan Montgomery has been set as the Game 1 starter after coming over at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals. He is in line to start before Nathan Eovaldi, who is not scheduled.

Nathan Eovaldi is not scheduled yet

Max Scherzer is done for the season, otherwise he would be in the rotation, possibly starting game one. Jon Gray just went on the IL, so he's unavailable right now. The Rangers are extremely thin on the mound.

Who will have the advantage?

The advantage will go to the following teams:

Game 1- Tampa Bay Rays

Game 2- Texas Rangers

Game 3- Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have a true ace on the mound for Game 1, while the Rangers do not. Their ace will likely go in the second game, which gives them an advantage. In Game 3, it's a three starter vs. a four starter, which gives the Rays the slight edge. They have a deeper pitching staff and it's not been hurt by injury.