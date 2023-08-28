Who is Tai Peete? Mariners top prospect making waves in Single-A

Tai Peete, a first-round choice by the Seattle Mariners in 2023, had a memorable night on Sunday. The 18-year-old played for the franchise's Single-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, and had a tremendous plate appearance.

Peete, a 2023 SS/RHP/3B from Tyrone, Georgia, has a 6-foot-3, 190-pound build. The rookie shortstop, was selected less than two months ago and has hit his first professional home runs with the two grand slams.

"Bet Tai Peete didn't even dream this one up! The 30th overall pick in this year's Draft (@Mariners ) launches TWO GRAND SLAMS "

"Mariners first round pick SS Tai Peete hit grand slams in back-to-back innings tonight. That's pretty freakin' cool. He's been impressive in his young career. Running a .368/.429/.579/1.008 w/2 HR and 4 SB slash across two levels."

Peete, a shortstop from Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, was chosen by the Mariners with the third pick (30th overall) in the MLB draft in July 2023.

Tai Peete's baseball career

After hitting .403 with 22 home runs and 57 stolen bases throughout his high school career, Peete was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 2 shortstop, No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, and No. 20 overall prospect nationwide for the class of 2023.

Mariners director of amateur scouting, Scott Hunter, said the following about Pete (via MLB.com):

“Tai Peete is a left-handed-hitting high school shortstop from Georgia. Tai is a great athlete with big upside potential both at the plate and on the field. We see Tai as a potential five-tool player that will possess the rare combination of speed and power. We are excited to add this type of athlete with this type of potential to our organization.”

Welcome to Seattle, @tai._.peete‼️

Peete ran the 60-yard sprint in 6.64 seconds when competing in the 2022 Perfect Game National Showcase. Even though the Mariners designated him as a shortstop, some believe he might one day become a right-handed pitcher. In their draft preview, Baseball America categorized him as both.