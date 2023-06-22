Taylor and Tyler Rogers have made a unique mark in Major League Baseball (MLB) as just the fourth set of twins to play for the same MLB franchise.

They join the ranks of José and Ozzie Canseco (1990 A's), Eddie and Johnny O'Brien (1953, '55-58 Pirates), and Joe and Red Shannon (1915 Braves) as the only families to achieve this feat.

Taylor Rogers has played for several MLB teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Minnesota Twins. He was drafted by the Twins in the eleventh round of the 2012 MLB Draft from the University of Kentucky. In 2021, he earned an All-Star selection for his performance.

Tyler Rogers, on the other hand, played college baseball at Austin Peay State University and Garden City Community College. He was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the tenth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and led the National League in appearances in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Tyler is known for his unique sidearm pitching technique called "submarine pitching," where he throws the ball below the level of the knee.

The reunion of the Rogers brothers began when Taylor left the Milwaukee Brewers in December of the previous year to sign a three-year, $33 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. Their move also made them the 10th set of twins to reach the MLB, according to records.

Taylor & Tyler's baseball career with San Francisco Giants

The Giants chose Tyler's contract and gave him a promotion to the big leagues on August 27, 2019. With 80 games pitched and 81 innings pitched, he topped the National League for the second consecutive season. His walk rate of 4.0% was among the best 2% in MLB.

In order to avoid wage arbitration, Rogers and his brother Taylor both signed one-year, $1.675 million contracts with the Giants on January 13, 2023. Taylor had already committed to the organization a few weeks previously.

Before his brother Tyler re-signed with the San Francisco Giants, Taylor Rogers inked a three-year, $33 million contract with the organization on December 28, 2022.

