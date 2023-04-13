Who is Taylor Rogers' girlfriend, Sofia F.? Meet the Broncos cheerleader who is dating Giants pitcher

Pitcher Taylor Rogers plays for the San Francisco Giants. The Minnesota Twins picked him in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB draft. In 2021, he was chosen as an All-Star.

Taylor Rogers was born on December 17, 1990. Rogers played baseball and basketball at Chatfield Senior High School in Littleton, Colorado. He received the All-Region honor in 2009.

Tyler Rogers, Taylor's younger identical twin and mirror image, pitches for the San Francisco Giants. The boys joined another pair of twins who had previously played in the MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Tyler and Taylor Rogers



Two Brothers Tyler and Taylor RogersTwo Brothers https://t.co/664uWEJpQ2

Tyler and Taylor Rogers. Two Brothers - Talkin' Baseball

Sofia F., a Broncos cheerleader and kindergarten teacher, is Taylor Rogers' girlfriend. Sofia completed her studies at Colorado State University after growing up in Littleton, Colorado.

She is a Denver Broncos cheerleader. Outside of this, not much is known about her.

Sophia's image on Instagram:

Dancin’ our way into game day! 💃🏻 So excited to dance with all of the women who made @denverbroncoscheer what it is today! See you at halftime, #BroncosCountry! - dbc_sophia

It appears that Taylor and Sofia are fairly private and don't post much on social media.

A few images from Sophia's social media accounts indicate that she is also a teacher.

#WorldTeacherDay! 🍎 I am so thankful for this profession and the chance to make an impact each and every day!Plus, a special shout-out to my teacher teammates @dbc_chelsea, @dbc_allison and @dbc_shannon! Teachers ROCK! - dbc_sophia

Taylor Rogers' professional life

The Minnesota Twins picked Rogers in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB Draft. Rogers played with the Beloit Snappers in addition to the Elizabethton Twins, where he made his major league debut after signing with the Twins.

Rogers was selected as a International League All-Star mid-season, while playing for the Rochester Red Wings in 2015. After the 2015 season, the Twins added Rogers to their 40-man roster, and in 2016, he started in Rochester.

The Twins dealt Rogers, Brent Rooker, and cash to the San Diego Padres on April 7, 2022 in exchange for Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán, and a future player.

On December 28, 2022, Rogers signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.

Poll : 0 votes