“Just laughing the pain away” “Embarrassment to this city. Just sell the franchise” - San Diego Padres fans ruthlessly criticize team following loss to Detroit Tigers

Earlier today, the San Diego Padres just lost, in abysmal fashion, against the Detroit Tigers. After being up for the majority of the game, the Padres gave up two in the bottom of the ninth. Detroit walked it off.

The Tigers got out to an early 1-0 lead, thanks to an RBI single by Jeimer Candelario. Then, San Diego put up two in the fourth from RBIs by Ha-Seong Kim and Luke Voit. Detroit got one back in the sixth to tie the game at two apiece, due to another RBI by Candelario. San Diego, then, went up again because of a Jurickson Profar RBI in the seventh.

In the ninth, however, Padres closer Taylor Rogers gave up a walk-off double to Victor Reyes. Rogers continues to struggle as this was his seventh blown save of the season. Although he currently leads the league in saves, they certianly have not been pretty. His near 4.00 ERA shows this.

Dante @DanteVDauz @Padres MLB’s most expensive poverty franchise. If Rogers continues to close in 1 run games, I won’t watch the 9th. FFS, give it to Morejon, Castillo, Wilson, ANYONE but Rogers. @Padres MLB’s most expensive poverty franchise. If Rogers continues to close in 1 run games, I won’t watch the 9th. FFS, give it to Morejon, Castillo, Wilson, ANYONE but Rogers.

My Pal @MarkMel06909928 @KevinPratt10111 @Padres Lets be honest, this is a minor league team! Excellent starting pitching, terrible bullpen and zero offense. Grisham, Mazara, Ruiz, Nola, Hosmer. I’m even starting to sour on Crone! @KevinPratt10111 @Padres Lets be honest, this is a minor league team! Excellent starting pitching, terrible bullpen and zero offense. Grisham, Mazara, Ruiz, Nola, Hosmer. I’m even starting to sour on Crone!

The Only Chargerman @Skipbaylessson @Padres Unbelievable, this season is over if we don’t find a new closer. Rogers isn’t continuing on our tradition of having shut down closers so he needs to go. @Padres Unbelievable, this season is over if we don’t find a new closer. Rogers isn’t continuing on our tradition of having shut down closers so he needs to go.

The Detroit Tigers are by no means a good team this season. They currently sit 19 games below .500 and have zero chance of reaching the playoffs. They are also 12.5 games out of first place in the American League Central. There is no reason why the Padres should be losing to a team like this.

The San Diego Padres were one of the most hyped teams going into the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Now, due to multiple factors, San Diego has been slipping away as of late.

The San Diego Padres have been stagnant this season

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

Before this season, the Padres were supposed to be one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. They were supposed to be one of three dominant teams in the National League West, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. However, with the Giants also being disappointing, the Dodgers now have a sizeable lead in the NL West.

Although the Padres won just 79 games last season, their young core and new acquisitions make this year promising. Star player and franchise cornerstone Fernando Tatis Jr. being injured severely hurt the squad. Also, many players have been underperforming, which can also attest to San Diego's slippage late in the season.

ROMAN PIEROGI @romanpierogi69 @Padres soto/tatis doesn’t change a thing, this isn’t a playoff team by a long shot. @Padres soto/tatis doesn’t change a thing, this isn’t a playoff team by a long shot.

With this loss, the Padres now have a 55-45 record. Although this is pretty good, they are still 11 games behind the Dodgers in the division. They still appear to be in the Wild Card race. They currently hold one of the three spots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far