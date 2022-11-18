Who is Teoscar Hernandez's wife? Meet Jennifer Hernandez 

Teoscar Hernandez and his beloved wife Jennifer will be scouring the Seattle housing market as the All-Star outfielder was traded to the Mariners on Wednesday. This will be the third team of his MLB career.

Since signing with the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2011, Teoscar Hernandez has enjoyed a successful career in the MLB. In his seven seasons in the major leagues, Hernandez has hit 133 home runs, while driving in 380 RBIs. As of the end of the 2022 regular season, he has maintained a career .262 batting average.

A devoted family man, Teoscar and his wife Jennifer have three sons, with the youngest, Julian, being born in September of this year.

"Welcome to the team, Julian Hernandez!! Congratulations to Teoscar, Jennifer and the boys. #BlueJays (Photo cred: @TeoscarH)

While little is known publicly about Jennifer, the young couple have three sons: Julian, Teoscar Jr., and Mateo Javier. Teoscar is evidently a family man and often counts his blessings on social media, posting about his love for his wife and family on numerous occasions.

"New Year new goals and challenges with God ahead nothing is impossible #Diosprimero #TeamGod Happy New Year! Blessings, Health and much prosperity wish you the Hernandez Family! Missing my little one TeoJr" - elchino242

While Jennifer's social media accounts are private, her first appearance on Teoscar's Instagram dates back to 2014, but the couple may have been together earlier than that.

"#love" - elchino242

Teoscar Hernandez traded to the Seattle Mariners

In what was the biggest trade so far this offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays sent the All-Star outfielder to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for relief pitcher Erik Swanson and minor league pitcher Adam Macko.

The move is one that addresses the weakness for both teams as the Blue Jays get additional help in the bullpen, and the Mariners add a reliable middle-of-the-order bat.

"Two really positive takes on the Teoscar Hernandez acquisition: 1. He immediately becomes the second best bat in the Mariners lineup, which is pretty critical to the team’s ceiling. 2. He’s fun as hell. Personality pops off the screen when you watch him. Fan favorite type." - Mariners Muse

Last season, Teoscar Hernandez hit 25 home runs and 77 RBIs, while maintaining a batting average of .267. The season before that, Hernandez enjoyed the best season of his career, hitting 32 home runs and 116 RBIs, while also hitting a .296 batting average.

Even if he is unable to reach the 2021 level, he should provide the Mariners with more reliability than what Jesse Winker, Kyle Lewis or Mitch Haniger gave them last season.

